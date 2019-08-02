Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Leaves game with injury
Wilkerson (knee) went 1-for-2 in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays before exiting in the seventh inning due to injury.
Wilkerson fouled a ball off his knee and experienced some swelling, which resulted in him being pinch-hit for in the seventh inning. He received x-rays, which came back negative. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old will miss time, but he should be considered day-to-day.
