Wilkerson (knee) went 1-for-2 in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays before exiting in the seventh inning due to injury.

Wilkerson fouled a ball off his knee and experienced some swelling, which resulted in him being pinch-hit for in the seventh inning. He received x-rays, which came back negative. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old will miss time, but he should be considered day-to-day.