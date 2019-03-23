Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Loses roster spot
The Orioles designated Wilkerson for assignment Saturday.
Wilkerson will surrender his spot on the 40-man roster to catcher Pedro Severino, whom the Orioles picked up via a waiver claim from the Nationals. The switch-hitting utility man reached the big leagues for the first time in 2018 but didn't make much of an impact, slashing .174/.224/.239 while striking out in 16 of his 49 plate appearances with the Orioles.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Returned to minors•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Could return next week•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Remains out with hamstring issue•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Steve Wilkerson: Returns to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.