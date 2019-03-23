The Orioles designated Wilkerson for assignment Saturday.

Wilkerson will surrender his spot on the 40-man roster to catcher Pedro Severino, whom the Orioles picked up via a waiver claim from the Nationals. The switch-hitting utility man reached the big leagues for the first time in 2018 but didn't make much of an impact, slashing .174/.224/.239 while striking out in 16 of his 49 plate appearances with the Orioles.

