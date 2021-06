Wilkerson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wilkerson rejoined the lineup Saturday after being on the bench the previous three games, but he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Pat Valaika is starting again at second base and appears to have taken over the starting role, though it's worth noting neither player has offered much upside at the plate.