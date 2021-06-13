Wilkerson is not in the starting lineup for the third straight game Sunday against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Pat Valaika appears to be overtaking Wilkerson as the Orioles' primary second baseman, as he'll be the starter for the fourth time in five games Sunday.
