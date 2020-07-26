Wilkerson (finger) could be sidelined for the rest of the season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles haven't provided a specific recovery timeline, but it appears the 28-year-old may be sidelined for the next two-plus months after fracturing his left ring finger last week. Wilkerson had a .669 OPS in 119 games last season and was in competition for a spot on the 30-man roster prior to the injury.