Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Even with Dwight Smith exiting Monday's 8-1 loss with a calf injury that will likely result in him heading to the injured list, Wilkerson won't crack the lineup for the series finale in San Diego. Instead, the Orioles will roll out an outfield of Jace Peterson, Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini on Tuesday. Peterson likely won't be called upon as a regular replacement for Smith, but Wilkerson may not be the primary fill-in option, either. Instead, expect Baltimore to recall DJ Stewart from Triple-A Norfolk and give him the first look in a full-time role alongside Santander and Mancini.