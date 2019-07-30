Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Not starting Tuesday
Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Even with Dwight Smith exiting Monday's 8-1 loss with a calf injury that will likely result in him heading to the injured list, Wilkerson won't crack the lineup for the series finale in San Diego. Instead, the Orioles will roll out an outfield of Jace Peterson, Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini on Tuesday. Peterson likely won't be called upon as a regular replacement for Smith, but Wilkerson may not be the primary fill-in option, either. Instead, expect Baltimore to recall DJ Stewart from Triple-A Norfolk and give him the first look in a full-time role alongside Santander and Mancini.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Earns historic save in marathon win•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Fading into fourth-outfielder role•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Checks out of lineup•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: On bench Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Launches seventh homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...