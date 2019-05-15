Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: On bench for day's first game
Wilkerson will sit for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wilkerson sits after starting 10 straight games, including eight in a row in center field. He hit .316/.350/.526 over that stretch. Joey Rickard starts the day's first game, but Wilkerson could be back in action for the second contest.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Heads to bench•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Getting extended look in center•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Starts both halves of twin bill•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Launches first big-league homer•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Called up by Orioles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...