Wilkerson will sit for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson sits after starting 10 straight games, including eight in a row in center field. He hit .316/.350/.526 over that stretch. Joey Rickard starts the day's first game, but Wilkerson could be back in action for the second contest.

