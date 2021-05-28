site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-stevie-wilkerson-on-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wilkerson will sit Friday against the White Sox.
Wilkerson hits the bench after starting four straight games. Pat Valaika will start at second base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read