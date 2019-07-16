Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: On bench Tuesday
Wilkerson is not starting Tuesday against Washington, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Wilkerson has gone 6-for-17 with a pair of homers over his last five games. Anthony Santander takes over in center field in his absence.
