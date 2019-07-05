Wilkerson is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson has been splitting time in center field with Keon Broxton over the past week, but Anthony Santander will man the position for Baltimore on Friday. Wilkerson has a .478 OPS and 33.3 percent strikeout rate since returning to the majors June 6.