Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Outrighted to minors
Wilkerson was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Wilkerson will report to Triple-A to open the season after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old struggled in his big-league debut last season, hitting just .174/.224/.239 in 16 games (49 plate appearances).
