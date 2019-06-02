Wilkerson will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Giants, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wilkerson tentatively locked down the everyday center-field job in mid-May, but he's since surrendered those duties to the recently acquired Keon Broxton. The Orioles have since transitioned Wilkerson into more of a utility role, rendering him more of a part-time player. He'll enter the lineup Sunday for the fourth time in seven games, with each of those starts coming at different positions.