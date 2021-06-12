Wilkerson will sit Saturday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Wilkerson started seven straight games from May 29 through June 5 but recorded just three hits over that stretch. Since then, he's been on the bench four times in five games. Pat Valaika will be the second baseman Saturday.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Back on bench Friday•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Sits for second straight•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Not starting Sunday•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Notches second steal•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: On bench for first game•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: On bench Friday•