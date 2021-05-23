Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

After getting called up from Triple-A Norfolk and starting at second base and going 2-for-4 in win over the Rays on Tuesday, Wilkerson has been relegated to a bench role in four of the Orioles' last five games. In each of those contests, the Orioles have faced a left-handed starting pitcher, so the switch-hitting Wilkerson has yielded second base to the right-handed Pat Valaika. The Orioles could still view Wilkerson as the large-side platoon option at the position.