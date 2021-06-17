Wilkerson isn't in the lineup Thursday against Cleveland.
Wilkerson has gone 1-for-6 with three strikeouts across his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Pat Valaika will start at second base and bat eighth.
