Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Anthony Santander will cover center field while Wilkerson heads to the bench following three straight starts. With the Orioles bringing aboard Dwight Smith and Mark Trumbo (knee) as September callups over the past two days, Wilkerson looks at risk of losing at-bats during the season's final month.