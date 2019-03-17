Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Returned to minors
Wilkerson was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wilkerson failed to impress in camp, slashing .222/.250/.333 with 15 strikeouts in 17 games, prompting the Orioles to send him back to the minors to open the season. The 27-year-old made his major-league debut in 2018, though he struggled to a .174/.224/.239 line in 49 plate appearances.
