Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson wasn't able to take advantage of the favorable hitting conditions at Coors Field in the first two games of the series. Between the contests, he went 1-for-9 with a walk and three strikeouts and was thrown out on both his stolen-base attempts. The newly acquired Keon Broxton will check into the lineup in center field Sunday and could end up displacing Wilkerson as the Orioles' primary option at the position.