Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-6 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 29-year-old got aboard with a double in the third inning and scored on an Austin Hays single. In the fourth, Wilkerson added an RBI single and scored on a Trey Mancini single. Tuesday was Wilkerson's first major-league game since the 2019 season. The switch-hitting utilityman is expected to earn most of his playing time at second base for now, a position he could share with Pat Valaika.