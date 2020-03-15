Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Shakes off shin injury
Wilkerson indicated he was healthy Thursday after he was removed from the Orioles' Grapefruit League game a day earlier due to a right shin injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Wilkerson was pulled early after fouling a ball off himself, but his comments a day later suggest his removal was mostly precautionary. The non-roster invitee should be ready to play in spring games as soon as the MLB season is back from its hiatus.
