Wilkerson is not in the starting lineup for the third straight game Sunday against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Pat Valaika will enter the starting nine at second base for the fourth time in five games, but all of those starts have come against a left-handed starting pitcher or bulk reliever. As such, Wilkerson could still be viewed as the strong-side platoon option at the position, despite sitting more frequently of late.