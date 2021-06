Wilkerson remains on the bench Tuesday against the Mets, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wilkerson finds himself on the bench for the second straight game. That follows a stretch in which he started seven straight games at second base. It's perhaps no surprise to see him losing playing time, as he went hitless in six of those seven contests and is now hitting .180/.241/.240 through 54 plate appearances this season. Pat Valaika will be the second baseman Tuesday.