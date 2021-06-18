Wilkerson is not in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Wilkerson is 4-for-23 with nine strikeouts through 10 games in June and is out of the lineup for the third consecutive contest. Pat Valaika is starting again at the keystone while mired in his own 0-for-9 slump.
