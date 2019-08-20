Wilkerson isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Kansas City, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wilkerson entered Monday's contest as a defensive replacement, though he went 0-for-2 at the dish with a strikeout. With Wilkerson riding the pine, Anthony Santander will shift to center field, opening the door for DJ Stewart to start in right.

