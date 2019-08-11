Wilkerson is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He went 0-for-4 at the dish and gave up three runs in 1.1 innings out of the bullpen, so it's not surprising to see him get a rest day after pulling double duty in the 23-2 loss to Houston. Anthony Santander slides over to center field, hitting third.