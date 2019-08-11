Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Sitting Sunday
Wilkerson is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
He went 0-for-4 at the dish and gave up three runs in 1.1 innings out of the bullpen, so it's not surprising to see him get a rest day after pulling double duty in the 23-2 loss to Houston. Anthony Santander slides over to center field, hitting third.
More News
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Back in center field•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Leaves game with injury•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Earns historic save in marathon win•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Fading into fourth-outfielder role•
-
Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Checks out of lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...