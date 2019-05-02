Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Starts both halves of twin bill
Wilkerson went a collective 3-for-9 with a home run, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base in Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.
Expected to serve as a bench piece upon being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on April 22, Wilkerson has surprisingly started in six of the Orioles' last seven games, including both halves of the twin bill. The 27-year-old turned in a fantasy friendly line for those with the foresight to stream him, but it's still difficult to view Wilkerson as much more than a desperation play in AL-only formats. He's managed only 22 home runs over 1,519 career minor-league at-bats and has only totaled 14 stolen bases across all levels since 2017.
