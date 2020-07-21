Manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Wilkerson has fractured the ring finger on his left hand, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wilkerson injured his left ring finger while making a sliding catch in right field during Sunday's exhibition game against the Phillies. The 28-year-old was battling for a 30-man roster spot ahead of the regular season and will now be forced to miss a significant portion of the 2020 season.