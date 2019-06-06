Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

DJ Stewart (ankle) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move, allowing Wilkerson to rejoin the big-league club after spending just three days in the minors. Prior to being demoted earlier in the month, the outfielder slashed .235/.283/.412 with five homers and a stolen base in 35 games for the Orioles. Wilkerson is expected to start Thursday, though he figures to primarily fill a utility role during his time with the big club.

