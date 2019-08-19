Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After starting four of the past five games, Wilkerson will hit the bench in the series opener, clearing room in the outfield for both DJ Stewart and Jace Peterson alongside Anthony Santander. Only Santander appears secure as an everyday role, leaving Wilkerson, Stewart and Peterson to jockey for one or two spots in the outfield in most games, depending on where manager Brandon Hyde deploys Trey Mancini. Wilkerson hasn't made much of a case for earning steady playing time by slashing .236/.281/.416 since the All-Star break.