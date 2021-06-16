Wilkerson isn't starting Wednesday's game against Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Even with right-hander Aaron Civil starting for Cleveland on Wednesday, Wilkerson will head back to the bench after he went 1-for-6 with three strikeouts across the last two games. Pat Valaika will start at second base and bat ninth.
