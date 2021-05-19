Wilkerson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Following his promotion from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Wilkerson was immediately thrust into a starting role at second base against Rays right-hander Luis Patino. The switch-hitting Wilkerson came through with two hits in his four at-bats, and he looks like he could have the opportunity to fill a strong-side platoon role at the keystone for the time being. However, Wilkerson will head to the bench in favor of Pat Valaika on Wednesday with southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the hill for Tampa Bay.