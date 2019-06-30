Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson: Third start in four games
Wilkerson will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
He'll enter the lineup for the third time in four games, replacing Keon Broxton in the outfield. Since returning to the big club June 6, Wilkerson has gone just 7-for-46 (.152 average). He won't warrant much fantasy intrigue even if he permanently unseats Broxton as the team's top center fielder.
