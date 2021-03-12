Wilkerson is competing for a final bench spot on the major-league roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Wilkerson was sidelined for the entire 2020 season due to a fractured finger and is now in camp with Baltimore on minor-league deal. He's in competition with Ramon Urias and Pat Valaika for a role with the team, but has struggled through 16 spring training at-bats, collecting only two hits -- both of which were singles.
