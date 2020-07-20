Wilkerson will see a hand specialist Monday due to swelling in his left ring finger, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wilkerson exited Sunday's exhibition game after making a sliding catch in right field and will be further examined to determine the severity of the injury. The 27-year-old is battling for a 30-man roster spot ahead of the regular season, and he could gain some more clarity regarding his availability for Opening Day after getting examined Monday.