Orioles' Tanner Scott: Activated by Double-A Bowie
Scott (finger) was activated from the disabled list Friday and returned to the mound for Double-A Bowie.
Scott pitched two innings Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks in his return from a blister. It certainly wasn't a sharp outing, but the lefty gets a pass considering he hadn't pitched in nearly three weeks. The O's prospect has enjoyed a fine season in his first full year at Double-A, posting a 2.21 ERA with 76 strikeouts over 21 starts and 61 innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Tanner Scott: Hits speed bump in midst of strong season•
-
Orioles' Tanner Scott: Makes it to All-Star Weekend•
-
Orioles' Tanner Scott: Eyeing big-league debut•
-
Orioles' Tanner Scott: To be used as starter•
-
Orioles' Tanner Scott: Throws two innings in Arizona Fall League•
-
Orioles' Tanner Scott: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...