Scott (finger) was, activated from the disabled list Friday and returned to the mound for Double-A Bowie.

Scott pitched two innings Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks in his return from a blister. It certainly wasn't a sharp outing, but the lefty gets a pass considering he hadn't pitched in nearly three weeks. The O's prospect has enjoyed a fine season in his first full year at Double-A, posting a 2.21 ERA with 76 strikeouts over 21 starts and 61 innings.

