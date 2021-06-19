Scott walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Friday's 7-1 win over Toronto.

Scott has allowed just three hits and four walks across his last eight innings, and he's struck out 16 in that span. After a shaky start to the year, he's found success in limiting baserunners recently. He has a 2.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 39:21 K:BB and 12 holds across 26.1 innings overall. Scott will likely remain in a high-leverage role, although Baltimore's poor performance as a team has limited those opportunities.