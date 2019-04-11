Scott was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Richard Beier (shoulder) landed on the injured list, so Scott was summoned to take his place in the big-league bullpen. He has a big fastball from the left side but has struggled with control in his big-league career (4.9 K/9).

