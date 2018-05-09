Scott was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

With Darren O'Day landing on the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended elbow, Scott will take his place on the roster and in the Orioles' bullpen for the time being. In a pair of brief stints with the big club this season, Scott has produced a 5.79 ERA and 5:1 K:BB across 4.2 innings. He'll likely be used in lower-leverage spots during his time with the Orioles.