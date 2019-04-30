Orioles' Tanner Scott: Banished to minors
Scott was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Monday's game against the White Sox. He retired one batter on a strikeout and allowed a hit along with two walks.
Scott has struggled mightily out of the bullpen so far this season for Baltimore, posting a 6.75 ERA and 2.85 WHIP with a 12:8 K:BB over 6.2 innings. The Orioles have finally had enough and have elected to send him down to the minors to regain his best stuff. The team has yet to make a corresponding move, though Shawn Armstrong is a strong candidate to take Scott's place on the 25-man roster, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
