The absence of Hunter Harvey (oblique) until at least late May has opened the door for early-season saves in Baltimore. Manager Brandon Hyde has already stated that he won't name a closer, though Scott is seemingly a leading candidate for the role. As a lefty with 96.5 mph velocity, he certainly has the potential to succeed but will need to improve his control to perform at a consistently high level.