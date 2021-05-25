Scott (2-3) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in one-third of an inning versus Minnesota on Monday. He was charged with the loss.

Scott allowed two of the three batters he faced to reach base, and Cesar Valdez allowed both inherited runners to score. The second of those runs gave Minnesota the lead, leaving Scott with the loss. The 26-year-old has given up five runs (four earned) in his last two appearances. He has a 3.93 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 23:17 K:BB across 18.1 innings overall. The southpaw has added nine holds in 22 outings.