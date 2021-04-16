Scott (0-2) took the loss in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Mariners. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning.

Scott relieved starter Matt Harvey in the fifth inning and got Kyle Seager to ground out to end the frame. In the sixth, Scott allowed a two-out, two-run double to J.P. Crawford that put the Mariners ahead 4-2. That was the final score, and Scott took his second loss in three days. The southpaw has a 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 5.1 innings this season. Despite the recent struggles, he'll likely continue to see high-leverage work in the near future.