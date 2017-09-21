Orioles' Tanner Scott: Clocked at 100 mph in MLB debut
Scott made his MLB debut Wednesday against Boston, allowing a pair of runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one in an eventful eighth inning.
In his first big-league game, the left-hander unveiled a 100 mph fastball, and a devastating slider that got Deven Marrero swinging and missing on three straight pitches. A broken bat single and a slow reaction by Scott to cover first base led to some avoidable damage. Manager Buck Showalter was pleased with the prospect's overall outing, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. "As advertised," Showalter said." About like I thought it would be. The slider has come a long way for him. ... His presentation was good. He didn't always show it. He's always been that type of guy. That's what's intriguing about him."
