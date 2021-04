Scott pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing one run on three walks with one strikeout to earn a hold in Monday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

Scott was a bit sloppy in this outing, but Cesar Valdez relieved him and the latter was able to escape a bases-loaded jam to end the eighth inning. The 26-year-old Scott has a 3.12 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and five holds in 8.2 innings. He's also taken two losses and carries an 11:10 K:BB, so there could be some regression looming in the near future.