Scott (2-2) retired the only batter he faced via strikeout and earned the win Monday versus Boston.

Scott struck out Rafael Devers to end the sixth inning after starter Jorge Lopez allowed a double to Xander Bogaerts. The 26-year-old Scott has allowed just one run over his last six innings. He has a solid 2.45 ERA, but a 1.43 WHIP and 17:14 K:BB suggest he's had a fair amount of luck. He's seen a mostly high-leverage work this season -- as long as he keeps runs off the board, that usage should continue.