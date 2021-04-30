Scott (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th inning with one walks and two strikeouts to earn the extra-inning win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Scott did his part in the top of the 10th inning, and Cedric Mullins produced a walkoff sacrifice fly for the win. The 26-year-old Scott has pitched well so far with a 2.53 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 13:11 K:BB across 10.2 innings. He's also racked up five holds in 11 appearances. While the southpaw isn't expected to see many save chances, he's likely to work in high-leverage scenarios.