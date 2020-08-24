Scott allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out zero over one-third of an inning as he earned the save Sunday against the Red Sox.

The Orioles entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead, but Mychal Givens struggled to begin the inning. Scott was called on to get out of the jam, and he narrowly did so to earn the first save of his career. While the save is a nice surprise for fantasy managers, he's unlikely to receive save chances on a regular basis due to the Orioles' willingness to rotate pitchers to close out games.