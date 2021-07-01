Scott (3-3) pitched 1.2 perfect innings while striking out four as he got the win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Scott entered in the fifth with two men on and one out after Matt Harvey surrendered back-to-back walks before he was replaced on the mound. The 26-year-old Scott got out of trouble with ease and then struck out the side in the sixth in what was his best relief outing of the year. It was the first time he's gone over an inning of relief since April 7 and the first time he's struck out four since June 29, 2019. This comes on the heels of one his worst performances of the year after he walked three and struck out one in just a third of an inning Monday against the Astros. Scott now owns a 2.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 48:26 K:BB over 30.2 innings.