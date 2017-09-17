Orioles' Tanner Scott: Headed to majors
The Orioles selected Scott's contract from Double-A Bowie on Sunday.
As planned, Scott is headed up to the big club for the first time in his career. Although he served as a starter with Bowie, where he logged a 2.22 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 24 games, it's expected that he'll work out of the bullpen during his first stint in the majors. In a corresponding move, Richard Rodriguez was designated for assignment.
